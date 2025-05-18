PL: Arsenal clinch UCL qualification as Raya & Rice’s heroics rescue 1-0 win over Newcastle

London, May 18 A thunderous Declan Rice strike secured a vital 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in Arsenal’s final home game of the 2024/25 season, confirming Champions League football for next year and putting Mikel Arteta’s side within touching distance of a third straight second-place finish in the Premier League.

The first half belonged to David Raya, whose string of outstanding saves kept Arsenal in the game as third-placed Newcastle applied early pressure. Raya redeemed an early poor clearance with a sharp stop from Bruno Guimaraes, then followed that with several top-drawer saves, including a brilliant double stop from Dan Burn and Sven Botman. The visitors looked dangerous, especially through Harvey Barnes, but Raya stood firm.

Arsenal, meanwhile, struggled to create chances in the opening 45, though Leandro Trossard went close with a deflected curler and Thomas Partey forced a smart save from Nick Pope. Despite being under pressure for much of the half, Arsenal made it to the break level.

The breakthrough came ten minutes after the restart. Bukayo Saka dispossessed Anthony Gordon high up the pitch and fed Martin Odegaard, who teed up Rice just outside the box. With what is starting to become a trademark finish, the midfielder unleashed a first-time shot that flew past Pope into the far corner—his ninth goal of a standout campaign.

That goal lifted the Emirates and sparked a more confident second-half display. Ben White narrowly missed a second with a low drive, and the return of Kai Havertz from injury after more than three months on the sidelines further lifted the mood.

Newcastle faded after the break, with Barnes and Joe Willock both spurning half-chances, and Raya enjoyed a much quieter second period. Arsenal saw out the win with composure and purpose.

The result ends a four-game wait for a home victory. With one game remaining, a point against Southampton will secure a second-place finish on the last day of the season, next Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor