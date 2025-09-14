PL: Benjamin Sesko in line to make first Man Utd start in Manchester Derby

New Delhi, Sep 14 Ruben Amorim is considering handing Benjamin Sesko his first Premier League start in Sunday's Manchester derby against City.

The centre-forward joined from RB Leipzig during the transfer window and appeared off the bench in each of Manchester United’s three league games so far.

He played the full match against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, and scored his penalty in the shootout, but has been eased into action at his new club.

After gaining more minutes for Slovenia during the international break, he could be ready to make the XI and face the Blues at the Etihad Stadium.

"I think more than looking at exactly what he did during the games, it is what he can bring to our team," Amorim said of Sesko, during the press conference.

"If you see, against Burnley, he had some movements, especially inside the box, that we don’t have with Josh [Zirkzee], [Matheus] Cunha and even with Rasmus [Hojlund] in the past.

"We have a guy who likes to go inside the box to have a header, he can run - we need to use him more as a runner. He’s going to improve. You can feel that he feels the pace is different, he’s going to get used to that, but maybe, against City, it’s a good moment to start the game!”

Amorim also opened up on how he is helping Kobbie Mainoo with reduced minuted as he believes the midfielder can improve a lot.

With the talented young midfielder having started only once so far this season, Ruben was questioned about his view on Mainoo’s ability, potential and future.

“Like a lot of guys, he wants to play more. I believe a lot in Kobbie but some of you think that Kobbie Mainoo is already done. I think he can do so much better. He can improve in a lot.

“And sometimes I think for some guys it’s [the level he’s playing at now] enough. For him, it’s not enough. Maybe it’s not fair, but I think I’m helping Kobbie Mainoo and that’s it,” he added.

