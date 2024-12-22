PL: Bournemouth stun Man Utd with 3-0 win at Old Trafford

Manchester, Dec 22 AFC Bournemouth produced a remarkable performance to defeat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, securing their second consecutive 3-0 victory over the Red Devils at the iconic venue.

Goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert, and Antoine Semenyo sealed the Cherries' third straight away win, leaving them in fifth place in the Premier League at Christmas, above defending champions Manchester City.

United's Amad Diallo had the first notable opportunity in the sixth minute, but Bournemouth keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was quick to save his low shot. Bournemouth, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the break, with Semenyo testing United's Andre Onana from distance.

After an even opening battle, Bournemouth struck in the 29th minute. A foul by United’s Tyrell Malacia on Adam Smith gave the Cherries a free-kick on the right. Ryan Christie’s delivery found 19-year-old Huijsen, whose header glanced past Onana into the far corner. It was a deserved lead for Bournemouth, who defended resolutely as United ramped up pressure towards the end of the half. Bruno Fernandes came closest to equalizing, with three shots narrowly missing the target or being saved by Arrizabalaga.

The second half saw United make changes in an attempt to turn the game around, but Bournemouth quickly doubled their lead in the 60th minute. Kluivert was fouled in the box by Noussair Mazraoui, and the Dutch winger coolly converted the penalty to make it 2-0. Just three minutes later, it was 3-0. Semenyo intercepted a poor pass and, after a clever assist from Dango Ouattara, finished powerfully from close range.

Despite several late chances for United, including efforts from Rasmus Højlund and Amad, Bournemouth held firm. Arrizabalaga was in superb form, making crucial saves to maintain the clean sheet.

