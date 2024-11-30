PL: Brentford, Bournemouth register emphatic wins; Newcastle United held to a draw at Palace

New Delhi, Nov 30 Brentford FC, Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth registered victories in their respective match-ups on a night when history was made in the Premier League. Newcastle United battle hard against Crystal Palace but a late goal denied the Toons a victory in the early kick-off matches on Saturday.

Justin Kluivert became the first-ever Premier League player to score a hat-trick as AFC Bournemouth earned an impressive 4-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

The Dutchman, in his 50th appearance for the club, celebrated in style with three coolly taken penalties in an entertaining back and forth contest between the two sides. Evanilson also made Premier League history in the West Midlands, becoming the first-ever player to win three penalties in one game.

Kevin Schade scored a superb hat-trick as Brentford beat Leicester City 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. Facundo Buonanotte put the Foxes in front midway through the first half, but the Bees responded emphatically and took a 3-1 lead into the half-time break.

Yoane Wissa, assisted by Schade, began the comeback with a close-range finish, and the Germany international netted his third goal after the interval to put the icing on Brentford’s fourth successive win at Gtech Community Stadium.

Daniel Munoz's stoppage time header denied Newcastle United all three points as they drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Eddie Howe's side could have fallen behind in the first half at Selhurst Park when Munoz missed a glorious opportunity to put the hosts ahead. The opening goal of the game came through Anthony Gordon's low cross in the six-yard box which saw defender Marc Guehi put it into his own net. It was a disappointing finish for the Magpies as they conceded late in stoppage time having to share a point each.

Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon. Nuno Espirito Santo made five changes to the side that lost at Arsenal last time out.

The Reds started well, with Ryan Yates seeing a goalbound effort cleared off the line by Sam Szmodics following Callum Hudson-Odoi's cut-back. After having to be patient throughout the first half, Forest made their pressure count four minutes after the restart. Jota was tripped by Szmodics inside the area, and Chris Wood stepped up to score his ninth goal of the season, blasting his spot-kick down the middle.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor