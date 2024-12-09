PL: Palmer brace completes Chelsea comeback in 4-2 win over Spurs

London, Dec 9 Chelsea completed a comeback to secure a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Powered by Cole Palmer’s brace, which saw him break the record of scoring most consecutive penalties with 12 in Premier League history, the Blues fought back after going 0-2 down in the opening minutes of the game.

The match began with high anticipation following the return of central defensive duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Spurs seized the early momentum, taking a 2-0 lead within 12 minutes. Dominic Solanke opened the scoring, followed by Dejan Kulusevski's clinical finish, sending the home fans into raptures.

However, Chelsea quickly responded, with Jadon Sancho, who playedexceptionally well on the night, pulling one back for the visitors in the 17th minute. Spurs had several chances to extend their lead, notably from Heung-Min Son, Solanke, and Pape Matar Sarr, whose strike hit the woodwork. At the other end, goalkeeper Fraser Forster was called into action, producing a double save to deny Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto, while Spurs also suffered a blow with Romero's injury.

The match took another dramatic turn after the break. Yves Bissouma conceded a penalty for a foul on Moises Caicedo, and Palmer calmly converted the spot-kick to give Spurs a 3-2 advantage in the 61st minute. But Chelsea hit back once more. Enzo Fernandez equalized on 73 minutes before Palmer's second penalty—this time awarded for a foul on him by Sarr—gave Chelsea a 4-3 lead.

Spurs pushed for an equalizer, and in the dying moments, Son slotted home from James Maddison's cross in the 96th minute, but time ran out securing a sensational victory for Chelsea, who have now moved within four points of league leaders Liverpool.

