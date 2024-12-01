PL: Rashford, Zirkzee brace earns Amorim first league win at Old Trafford

Manchester, Dec 1 The Ruben Amorim era has gotten off to a great start as Manchester United ran rampant against Everton and registered a 4-0 victory over the Toffees at Old Trafford on Sunday to win their first league game at home under the new head coach.

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both roared into form with a brace each earning the side much-needed three points.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute through a superb corner routine resulting in Bruno Fernandes floating the ball to Rashford, who unmarked, on the edge of the box, connected with a powerful volley that ended up in the Everton net via a Jarrad Branthwaite deflection.

That opened the floodgates as seven minutes later Amad pinched the ball from Branthwaite and moved it to Bruno who fed Zirkzee the ball. The Dutchman made no mistake in doubling the lead.

United put their foot on the pedal and scored the third goal a minute into the second half with Amad once again winning the ball in a dangerous position. Rashford used his quickness to score at Pickford’s near post.

Zirkzee’s right-footed shot from the center of the box, following a ball by Diallo saw him score his brace and seal the 4-0 win victory.

It is not all good news for Amorim as the Portuguese will be without the services of Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo as both players earned their fifth yellow card in the league this season which will see the duo being suspended for the game against Arsenal on Thursday.

