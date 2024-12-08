PL: Saliba rescues point in London Derby as Fulham hold Arsenal to 1-1 draw

London, Dec 8 Arsenal were forced to settle for a point in a gritty London derby against Fulham, with William Saliba’s second-half equaliser salvaging a draw after Raul Jimenez's first-half strike had given the hosts the lead at the Craven Cottage.

The game unfolded in difficult conditions, with heavy rain and swirling winds affecting play throughout. Arsenal dominated possession early on, pushing Fulham back into their half and creating several corners. However, it was Fulham who struck first with their very first attack of the match. A swift counter saw Kenny Tete release Jimenez, who raced past Jakub Kiwior and slotted the ball into the bottom corner, leaving David Raya with no chance.

Despite the early setback, Arsenal responded well, continuing to control possession but struggling to break down Fulham’s resolute defence. Bernd Leno, one of three former Gunners in the Fulham lineup, was alert to deny Bukayo Saka’s inswinging corner, while Declan Rice saw his powerful shot from outside the box drift wide.

The hosts sat deep, happy to absorb pressure and frustrate Arsenal's build-up play, while always retaining a threat on the counter. As the rain persisted into the second half, the urgency increased for the Gunners. A free-kick from Rice nearly brought an equaliser when Thomas Partey just missed connecting in front of goal, but Arsenal quickly followed up with a corner that would prove decisive.

Rice’s deep delivery was met by Kai Havertz’s header at the far post, and Saliba reacted quickly, pouncing on the loose ball to prod it home. VAR checked for offside, but the Frenchman was deemed to be onside, bringing Arsenal back into the game.

Chances continued to come at both ends as the match opened up. Arsenal pressed for a winner, but Saka’s late header, from a Martinelli cross, was ruled offside after a VAR review, denying the Gunners all three points.

The draw leaves Arsenal six points behind Liverpool, who sit second in the Premier League, ahead of the weekend’s games. Next up is a crucial Champions League clash against AS Monaco, before the Gunners return to league action against Everton.

