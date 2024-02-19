"Play wholeheartedly, play fearlessly, even if you lose, don't fret": PM Modi's message for KIUG

New Delhi [India], February 19 : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday addressed the Khelo India University Games being held across the seven states in the Northeast via a video message.

PM Modi noted the mascot of the Khelo India University Games, i.e. Ashtalakshmi in the shape of a butterfly. PM who often calls the Northeast states Ashtalakshmi said "making a butterfly the mascot in these games also symbolizes how the aspirations of the North East are getting new wings."

Conveying his best wishes to athletes the Prime Minister complimented them for creating a grand image of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' in Guwahati. "Play wholeheartedly, play fearlessly, win for yourself and your team, and even if you lose, do not fret. Every setback is an opportunity to learn", the Prime Minister said

Reflecting on the nationwide sports initiatives, Prime Minister Modi mentioned, along with the current Khelo India University Games in the Northeast, Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh, Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu, Beach Games in Diu and remarked, "I am pleased to witness sports events being organized across every corner of India, from the North to the South and from the West to the East." He applauded the efforts of various state governments, including the Assam government, for their contributions to promoting sports and providing opportunities for youth to showcase their talents.

Addressing the changing societal perceptions towards sports, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the shift in parental attitudes, noting, previously, parents hesitated to involve their children in sports activities, fearing it would distract from academics. He highlighted the evolving mindset where parents now take pride in their children's achievements in sports, be it at the state, national, or international level.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of celebrating and honouring athletes' achievements, stating, "Just as academic achievements are celebrated, we must develop a tradition of honouring those who excel in sports." He emphasized the need to learn from the NorthEast region's rich sports culture, where sports are celebrated fervently, inspiring athletes across disciplines from football to athletics, badminton to boxing, weightlifting to chess. Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that athletes participating in the Khelo India University Games would not only gain valuable experiences but also contribute to the advancement of sports culture throughout India.

The Prime Minister highlighted the evolving ecosystem of opportunities for the youth, stating, "Whether it's Khelo India, Tops, or other initiatives, a new ecosystem of possibilities is being created for our young generation." He emphasized the government's efforts to create a conducive environment for athletes, from training facilities to scholarships, and a record budget allocation of over 3500 crore rupees for sports this year.

Prime Minister Modi proudly shared India's success in sporting events globally, affirming, He celebrated India's ability to compete on the international stage, citing remarkable achievements in various tournaments, including the World University Games where Indian athletes secured unprecedented success, winning a total of 26 medals in 2023 from just 4 in 2019. He also mentioned record medal haul in the Asian Games. "This is not just numbers of medals, these are proofs of what our athletes can achieve if they are helped with a scientific approach", he added.

Reflecting on the values instilled through sports, Prime Minister Modi emphasized, "Success in sports requires more than just talent; it demands temperament, leadership, teamwork, and resilience." He encouraged the youth to embrace sports not only for physical fitness but also for developing essential life skills, stating, "Those who play, also flourish."

Prime Minister Modi urged the athletes to explore the beauty of the North East region beyond the sports arena. He encouraged them to embark on post-event adventures, capture memories, and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #NorthEastMemories. Additionally, he suggested learning a few local phrases to engage with the communities they visit, enhancing their cultural experience. PM Modi asked them to experiment with Bhashini App too.

On the occasion, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that after the huge success of the Khelo India University Games held last year in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and the first Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh, it's now our turn to shine with this year's University Games here in Guwahati. He also said that the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 is set to be an exciting showcase for 4544 athletes from across the nation, competing in 18 different venues spread over the north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura - our Ashtalakshmi.

Anurag Singh Thakur added that this grand event will cover 20 sports disciplines, including athletics, rugby, swimming, badminton, hockey, and football, among others.

He also informed us that as part of our mission of promoting a Fit India, we've also incorporated yoga and traditional sports such as Mallakhamb into the event line-up.

He also said that let these games ignite a flame of passion and unity across our great nation. May the 4th Khelo India University Games be remembered not just for the records broken or medals won, but for the friendships forged, the barriers broken, and the collective dream of a Viksit Bharat.

