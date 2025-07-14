Players are executing strategies well: India A men’s hockey coach on strong start to European tour

New Delhi, July 14 The India A men’s hockey team is off to a strong start in their tour of Europe, having won three of the four matches played so far. With high spirits and a clear focus, the team is now aiming to maintain their momentum in the remainder of the tour, which includes matches against England, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Captained by Sanjay, the squad has displayed a mix of flair and discipline, recording impressive wins over Ireland and France. As the tour enters its second half, the focus is on building consistency and testing the team’s depth.

Reflecting on the performances so far, coach Shivendra Singh said, “The India A men’s hockey team’s tour of Europe has started off quite well, and the team has put in some fantastic performances. We’ve enjoyed playing in the Netherlands so far and want to continue the good work. For that, we are working hard behind the scenes.”

He added, “It’s been rewarding to see our training plans and player combinations come to life on the pitch. That gives us confidence going forward. The players are executing strategies well and showing maturity. I believe they will carry that same intensity into the remaining games.”

The tour is designed to provide exposure and international experience to a talented group of young and emerging players, many of whom are on the radar for future senior team selection. The next challenge for India A is a match against England, followed by a game against Belgium, and two high-intensity fixtures against the Netherlands to conclude the tour.

Skipper Sanjay also expressed confidence in the team’s approach, “We’ve been doing well on this tour and are enjoying the opportunities we’ve been given. Every match is a chance to learn and improve. We’re taking it one game at a time and are committed to giving our best in each one.”

He continued, “The results so far have been positive, but more importantly, we’ve been able to execute our plans and play an exciting brand of hockey. The focus now is to stay consistent, especially as we head into some tough fixtures.”

The India A men’s hockey team will next face England at the Wagener Stadion in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Tuesday, before wrapping up the tour with three more matches.

