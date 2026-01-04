Players hail growing opportunities as PM Modi inaugurates Volleyball Nationals in Varanasi

Varanasi, Jan 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on Sunday via video conference, marking a significant moment for Indian volleyball. Players from across the country welcomed the initiative and highlighted the growing institutional support, improved facilities, and expanding opportunities being extended to athletes under the current sports ecosystem.

The 72nd National Volleyball Tournament is being held from January 4 to 11 and features over 1,000 players across 58 teams representing states and institutions from across India. The event is expected to showcase the competitive spirit, sportsmanship, and emerging talent in Indian volleyball.

Reflecting on the Prime Minister’s address, Assam player Swapnil Hazarika expressed optimism about the future of Indian sports. “What Modi ji said about Kashi felt really good. He is doing excellent work by promoting sports. Players are emerging and coming forward to play, and there are many senior players as well. India is moving very fast, and in the near future, we may even qualify for the Olympics. I want to thank Modi ji for giving us this opportunity and for organising such a wonderful event,” he told IANS.

Utkarsh Sharma from Varanasi also praised the focus on sports development and grassroots opportunities. He said, “Modi ji always wants to promote the development of sports. Recently, a junior national championship was held, and we also got to play. There is success everywhere because boys are getting a platform to play, they are playing and moving ahead, and jobs through the sports quota are also being provided. I just want to say, please keep giving us opportunities to play, and we will make our country proud.”

Highlighting the motivational impact of the Prime Minister’s interaction, Andhra Pradesh player Rutika said, “PM Modi motivated us and explained what the future in sports can be like. Many future opportunities are also being created. Because Modi ji is supporting us, everything is going well. We feel very proud. Only if we play will our future be built. So much money is being spent to provide us with facilities, so thank you very much.”

Delhi player Kohina Goyal underlined the broader vision shared during the address. She said, “The best thing was that in his speech, he drew connections between our sport and the country’s future and development and encouraged us to take our sport forward and presented everything in a connected and meaningful way. The contribution of players and the policies created by Sir are taking sports forward. Our India is progressing rapidly in sports and will continue to progress, achieving even greater heights. A heartfelt thanks to him for his support and excellent facilities. If we continue to receive such facilities, we will perform better and make every effort to take our country forward.”

Another player present at the venue, Aakash Kumar, pointed to the significance of hosting the championship at a new location. He said, “This is the first time a championship has been held here, and many things have changed. A lot of positive developments have happened, and there has been significant improvement. For example, a national-level event was held here for the first time. We also feel that we will continue to receive support to play in the future. If this kind of support continues, the sport will progress a lot.”

Varanasi hosting the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament underscores the city’s growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and fostering athletic development. It also reinforces Varanasi’s emergence as a hub for major national events, in line with its expanding role as a host of significant cultural and sporting gatherings.

