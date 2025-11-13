Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation: Jaiswal

New Delhi, Nov 13 Ahead of the first Test against South Africa, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has praised skipper Shubman Gill, saying that batting alongside him is an enjoyable experience and that he’s one of the great players of the current generation.

Gill, who led India to a 2-0 home Test series win against the West Indies last month, is going into the first Test against the Proteas, starting at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, after playing a hectic white-ball tour of Australia.

“I share great camaraderie with Shubman. He’s a gentleman and a great friend, too. Playing with him is always enjoyable, and he’s one of the great players of our generation,” said Jaiswal on JioStar.

He also reflected on the influence of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Tests earlier this year. “What Rohit Bhaiya and Virat Bhai have done in their careers is incredible. They’ve inspired an entire generation, including me.”

“I see it as an opportunity to learn from them and do my best. I know I can’t fill their shoes, but I’ll back my strengths and play with confidence,” added Jaiswal.

Jaiswal comes on the back of making 67 and 156 for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy clash against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur last week. He also picked 1-9 with his part-time leg-spin bowling.

“I’m happy with the way I’ve been playing and performing. I just focus on what I can do in the middle and how I can contribute to the team. I don’t think about my average or stats.”

“I just concentrate on my process, on taking one match at a time, and giving my best for the team. That focus helps me perform under pressure and stay consistent. I really value my practice sessions, that’s what keeps me grounded and confident,” he added.

Jaiswal will be hoping to do well at the top in the Test series against South Africa, starting with the first match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

