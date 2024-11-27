Pleased that passionate nations like India are willing to host Olympics: World Athletics President

New Delhi [India], November 27 : During a meet-up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe expressed his pleasure at India's interest in hosting the 2036 edition of the Olympics.

During the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India will leave "no stone unturned" in the preparation for the successful organisation of the Olympics in 2036.

"I'm very pleased that countries that have the passion and the commitment and the capacity, like India, and there are other countries that are bidding as well, want to present, want to deliver an Olympic and Paralympic Games. That is a very good sign for the movement... Bidding for an Olympic Games is not easy... It is hard, it is competitive, and the delivery is even tougher," Sebastian Coe said while speaking to ANI.

During Sebastian Coe's meeting with PM Narendra Modi, he spoke about his strong personal connection to India.

"I have a very strong connection with India because, of course, my grandfather was Indian. He was born in Punjab but lived most of his life in Delhi. My family had a hotel in Delhi... He was extremely well briefed and really understood the role that sport plays in society, and not just on the field of play, but in social cohesion, in the health and fitness and vibrancy, mental and physical, of young people. We talked about the role that athletics can play in his vision, particularly Khelo India and the national Games that he has worked so hard to get back into the sporting calendar," Sebastian Coe added.

Sebastian is among the candidates who are in contention to replace Thomas Bach as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president.

When asked about his visit to India as an attempt to garner support, Sebastian shrugged away such speculation and claimed he just wanted to spend some time with his colleagues in the Indian Athletics Federation.

"My primary objective today was to spend time with my colleagues in the Indian Athletics Federation," he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor