PM condoles demise of spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi

New Delhi, October 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former India captain and spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi.

Widely considered as one of the greatest left-arm spinners of all time, Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77. He was ailing for the past two years during which he had undergone multiple surgeries.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi posted on X.

Bedi represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979. At the time of his retirement, he was the country's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 266 scalps at 28.71.

Along with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bedi formed India's famed spin quartet that dominated in the sixties and seventies.

He is survived by his wife Anju and two children, Neha and Angad.

