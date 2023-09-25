PM lauds Indian women's cricket team on winning gold at Asian Games

New Delhi, September 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India's women cricket team for winning gold medal at Asian Games 2022.

"What a grand show by our cricket team as they clinch Women Cricket gold at Asian Games. The country rejoices in their incredible achievement. Our daughters are keeping tricolour flying high in the sporting arena too with their talent, grit, skill and teamwork. Congratulations for your great victory," Modi said on X.

Indian women defeated Sri Lankan women by 19 runs in a T20 match to win the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

