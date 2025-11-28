PM Modi commends Blind Women’s Cricket Team for overcoming challenges, showcasing talent and national pride

New Delhi, Nov 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian Blind Women’s T20 World Cup Champions at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and engaged warmly with the players, acknowledging their determination and encouraging them to continue their journey with confidence and resilience.

The team scripted history by winning the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final. India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

PM Modi emphasised that those who move forward through hard work never fail, not only on the sports field but also in life. He noted that the players had created their own identity, which had strengthened their self-confidence.

Highlighting the significance of 150 years of Vande Mataram, PM Modi observed that the team’s spirit reflects the values of unity and national pride. He appreciated the musical talent of one of the players who sang devotional verses, connecting it with his own association with Kashi.

In a light-hearted exchange, the Prime Minister compared the team’s versatility to politics, remarking that just as in politics, individuals take on different roles, such as minister, MLA, or MP, the players too were all-rounders.

The players shared personal stories of overcoming challenges, including societal prejudices and family hardships. One player recalled her late father’s dream of seeing her succeed and expressed that meeting the Prime Minister fulfilled that dream.

The Prime Minister reassured the team that their success is an inspiration not only for the differently-abled but for all citizens of India. He emphasised that their achievements demonstrate the strength and resilience of India’s youth.

PM Modi concluded the interaction by extending his best wishes to the team, lauding their role in raising India’s profile globally and motivating countless others through their dedication and spirit.

