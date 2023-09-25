PM Modi congratulates Air Rifle Men's Team for winning gold medal at Asian Games 2022

New Delhi, Sep 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the 10m Air Rifle Men's Team for winning gold medal at the Asian Games 2022.

"Our fantastic shooters from the 10m Air Rifle Men's Team, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Tomar have won the gold in truly awe inspiring manner as they did so while shattering the world record," he posted on X.

Modi saluted the champions for their fantastic display of skill and determination and wished that they keep reaching for new heights.

He had also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning the gold medal during the ongoing Asian Games.

