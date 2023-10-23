PM Modi congratulates Asian Para Games medal winners

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian athletes for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games and described their show as inspiring.

Nishad Kumar bagged a gold while setting a new Asian Games record in the Men's High Jump T47 in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games at Hangzhou on Monday.

Nishad jumped higher than the rest of his competitors and took the gold medal with a leap of 2.02m. China's Hongjie Chen settled for silver with an attempt of 1.94m. India's Ram Pal also claimed silver as he registered 1.94m in his fifth attempt.

PM Modi lauded Nishad's determination and unparalleled skill after Indian athlete topped the podium.

"Heartiest congratulations to @nishad_hj for the prestigious Gold Medal win in Men's high jump T47. His performance showcased sheer determination and unparalleled skill. The entire nation celebrates this monumental achievement with great pride and joy," Prime Minister posted on X.

Prime Minister described Pranav Soorma's gold-winning show as an exception.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1716419299462754472

India's Pranav Soorma broke the Asian Para Games record in the Men's Club Throw-F51 Final to clinch a gold medal.

"Congratulations to @pranavsoorma on the prestigious Gold Medal win in the Club Throw - F51 Asian Para Games event. His determination and resilience have made India proud. May he keep soaring to new heights of success," PM Modi said.

Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the women's R2 10-metre Air Rifle Standing SH1 category.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1716430875678941255

"Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for clinching the Gold Medal in the Women's R2 10m Air Rifle Stand SH1 Asian Para Games event. Her incredible skill and determination have shone brightly, bringing pride to our nation once again! Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," the Prime Minister said.

The 4th Asian Para Games are being held in Hangzhou, China, from October 22-28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor