PM Modi congratulates podium finishers of Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the the podium finishers of the 7th Khelo India Youth Games 2025 - Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar and also thanked the athletes for participating in the event in large numbers.

The 7th Khelo India Youth Games 2025 were organised by the Sports Authority of India in Bihar from May 4 to May 15 as part of the Khelo India initiative. The event saw under-18 athletes compete in 28 sports disciplines.

107 players from Gujarat participated in 17 individual and team games, including Volleyball, Judo, Archery, Swimming, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Mallakhamb, Tennis, Athletics, Thang-Ta, Yoga, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Fencing, Cycling, and Shooting.

In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Recently, Khelo India Games were a big hit. Five cities of Bihar hosted the Khelo India games. Matches of different categories were held there. The number of athletes who reached there from all over India was more than five thousand. These athletes have praised the Sporting Spirit of Bihar and the warmth shown by the people of Bihar. Recently, 5 cities of Bihar hosted the Khelo India games. The number of athletes who reached there from all over India was more than 5000. The land of Bihar is very special. Many unique things happened here in this event. A total of 26 records were made in Khelo India this time..."

Maharashtra defended their Khelo India Youth Games title after topping the medals tally with 58 gold medals, 47 silver and 53 bronze. It was their fifth KIYG title and the third on the trot.

Maharashtra won gold medals across 14 sports, with a bulk of them coming from athletics (10), swimming (seven), gymnastics (seven), archery (six) and weightlifting (five).

Haryana, who have won two KIYG titles, finished second with 39 gold medals, 27 silver and 51 bronze, while Rajasthan were third with 24 gold, 12 silver and 24 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, hosts Bihar finished in 15th position after winning seven gold medals, 11 silver and 18 bronze.

As many as 26 records were created in Khelo India Youth Games 2025. Eight were created by girls, out of which five were national youth records in weightlifting.

