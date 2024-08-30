PM Modi congratulates Preeti Pal for winning bronze in 100m T35 event at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian sprinter Preeti Pal for winning the bronze medal in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

PM Modi took to his official X handle and said that Preeti's success will motivate budding athletes in the nation.

"More glory for India as Preeti Pal wins a Bronze medal in the 100m T35 event at the #Paralympics2024. Congratulations to her. This success will certainly motivate budding athletes," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Minister of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandviya also hailed Preeti for her "stunning performance" at the marquee event.

"Preeti Pal delivers a stunning performance with a Bronze medal in the 100m T35 event at the #Paralympics2024! Your hard work & spirit shine brightly. The entire nation beams with pride! Congratulations," Mandviya wrote on X.

China's Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo bagged first and second place, respectively. Zhou won the gold medal with her season-best time of 13.58 seconds. While Guo bagged the silver with her personal best time of 13.74 seconds.

In the World Para Athletics Championship, Preeti won bronze medals in both the 100m and 200m events in 2024 and received her quota for the Paris Paralympics.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

