PM Modi congratulates Team India for Women’s Blind T20 World Cup win

New Delhi, Nov 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team after their emphatic victory at the Blind Women's T20 World Cup and lauded the girls for remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

India beat Nepal by seven wickets in the final on Sunday in Colombo to lift the title at the tournament’s inaugural edition.

“Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come,” PM Modi wrote on X.

In the game, India limited Nepal to 114 for 5 in their 20 overs after choosing to field first. India's pursuit was highly efficient, reaching the target in only 12.1 overs with 47 balls remaining. Khula Sharir was the key player, scoring an unbeaten 44 runs off 27 balls with four boundaries, leading India to a confident victory.

In the semi-final, India achieved a commanding nine-wicket win against Australia, while Nepal moved to the final by narrowly beating Pakistan in the other knockout match.

On their way to winning the title, India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets, Australia by 209 runs, Nepal by 85 runs, the United States by 10 wickets, and Pakistan by eight wickets in the group stage to reach the semi-final. There, they defeated Australia by nine wickets, and in the final, they secured a seven-wicket victory over Nepal.

India’s dominant title victory not only showcases their consistent performance but also signifies a significant milestone for blind cricket, opening doors for greater recognition and development of the sport in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor