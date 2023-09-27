PM Modi congratulates women's shooting team for winning gold in Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian women's Shooting team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh for winning the gold medal in 25m Pistol event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

"An exemplary Gold for India. Congratulations to the 25m Pistol Women Team, comprising Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh, for their spectacular victory! Their remarkable teamwork has yielded great results. Best wishes for their future endeavours," PM Modi said on X.

Earlier, the trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan had clinched India's fourth gold medal of the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday, pipping China to sit at the top spot in the women's 25m pistol team event.

