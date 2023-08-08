PM Modi extends wishes to Indian athletes after their record 26 medal triumph in FISU World University Games 

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian athletes who participated in FISU World University Games in Chengdu and finished the tournament with 26 medals.

India finished seventh in the FISU World University Games campaign with a best-ever haul of 26 medals – 11 gold, five silver and 10 bronze.

The 31st edition of the World University Games was held in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China, from July 28 to August 8.

India’s previous best performance at the World University Games came at Gwangju 2015, where Indian athletes won five medals – one gold, one silver and three bronze.

"A sporting performance that will make every Indian proud! At the 31st World University Games, Indian athletes return with a record-breaking haul of 26 medals! Our best performance ever, it includes 11 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 10 Bronzes. A salute to our incredible athletes who have brought glory to the nation and inspired upcoming sportspersons," PM Modi posted on Twitter- which goes by X now.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was the most successful Indian athlete at the World University Games, winning four medals.

Tomar earned gold medals in the men's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions, as well as being a member of the men's 10m air rifle team that won gold. He also took bronze in the men's 50m rifle three-position team.

Manu Bhaker, the Youth Olympic Games champion, and Sift Kaur Samra both won many gold medals. Manu Bhaker won gold medals in both the individual and team events in the women's 10m air pistol. In the women's 50m rifle 3 places, Sift Kaur Samra replicated Manu's victory.

Priyanka Goswami, who has a silver medal in the 10,000m walk at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Athletics Championships, finished seventh, the best among all Indians at the event, clocking timings of 1:40:39 - a good 12 seconds short of her national record of 1:28:45, achieved in 2021.

Pooja Kumawat (1:45:30), Mansi Negi (1:46:04) and Nikita Lamba (1:50:11) earned finishes at 15th, 16th and 21st spots respectively.

The next edition of the World University Games is slated to take place in 2025 in Germany.

