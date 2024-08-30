PM Modi hails Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal for winning medals at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal for winning medals in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Lekhara for opening India's medal account at the Paris Paralympics.

"India opens its medal account in the #Paralympics2024! Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara

for winning the coveted Gold in the R2 Women 10M Air Rifle SH1 event. She also creates history as she is the 1st Indian woman athlete to win 3 Paralympic medals! Her dedication continues to make India proud," PM Modi wrote on X.

India opens its medal account in the #Paralympics2024! Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning the coveted Gold in the R2 Women 10M Air Rifle SH1 event. She also creates history as she is the 1st Indian woman athlete to win 3 Paralympic medals! Her dedication continues to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2024

While praising Mona Agarwal, PM Modi said that her remarkable achievement reflected her dedication.

"Congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning the Bronze medal in R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paris #Paralympics2024! Her remarkable achievement reflects her dedication and quest for excellence. India is proud of Mona," PM Modi wrote on X.

Congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning the Bronze medal in R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paris #Paralympics2024! Her remarkable achievement reflects her dedication and quest for excellence. India is proud of Mona! #Cheer4Bharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2024

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor