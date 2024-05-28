PM Modi hails India's para-athletes for "remarkable achievement" in Athletics Championships

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on India para-athletes for their exceptional rise in the World Para Athletics Championships following their "remarkable achievement" in the competition.

India finished the recently concluded Kobe World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in the sixth spot with 17 medals.

The impressive medal tally included six golds, five silver and six bronze medals. Their medal tally helped them finish 13 places above their last edition ranking of 19th.

"I am delighted by the outstanding performance of our Indian Para-athletes at the World Para Athletics Championship. Rising from 34th to 6th rank in just seven years, they have delivered their best performance yet at the 2024 Championship, securing an impressive 17 medals!" PM Modi wrote on X.

"Compliments to our exceptional athletes and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes for this remarkable achievement. Their dedication and perseverance are truly inspiring, showing the world what determination and hard work can achieve," PM Modi added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also heaped praise on the para-athletes for their stellar performances in the Championships.

"My heartfelt congratulations to our para-athlete team for the stellar show of their mettle by winning as many as 17 medals at the World Para-Athletics Championships. By climbing several notches, they have proven yet again that our youth is a mighty force that can never be tamed by any limitations. All my best wishes are with them on their path to winning more honours for the nation," Amit Shah wrote on X.

The list of gold medallists for India featured Sachin Khilari (men's shot put F46), Simran Sharma (women's 200m T12), Deepthi Jeevanji (women's 400m T20), Sumit Antil (men's javelin F64), Thangavelu Mariyappan (men's high jump T63) and Ekta Bhyan (women's club throw F51).

China finished at the top with 87 medals which included 33 gold, 30 silver and 24 bronze. Brazil secured the second position with 42 medals which consisted of 19 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze. Uzbekistan clinched the third spot with 13 medals which included seven gold, four silver and two bronze.

