PM Modi hails 'proud moment' as Goa is named host for FIDE World Cup 2025

New Delhi, Aug 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of Goa as the host city for the FIDE World Cup 2025, describing it as a proud moment for Indian chess and a testament to the sport’s growing popularity in the country.

The World Cup, scheduled from October 30 to November 27, will bring the game’s biggest knockout spectacle to Indian soil for the first time in more than 20 years. However, the event is set to miss the presence of five-time champion Magnus Carlsen, who is unlikely to participate.

India is delighted to be hosting the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025, and that too after over two decades. Chess is gaining popularity among our youth. I am sure this tournament will witness thrilling matches and showcase the brilliance of top players from around the world,” the Prime Minister posted.

Initially, New Delhi was being considered as the host, but logistical concerns prompted FIDE to opt for Goa. Confirming the development, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich hailed India’s rise as a chess powerhouse.

India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women’s World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. It will be a celebration of chess and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of 90+ countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history,” Dvorkovich said.

The World Cup will feature 206 participants battling across eight rounds in a gruelling knockout format for a share of the USD 2 million prize fund. As per tradition, the top 50 seeds will receive byes into the second round, while the rest begin from Round 1.

Each clash will be contested over two classical games, with rapid and blitz tie-breakers deciding the outcome if scores are tied. More than just prize money is at stake — the top three finishers will secure coveted spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the gateway to a World Championship match.

