PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris Paralympics starting from August 28.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya was also present during the interaction which was conducted on a video call.

India is set to field its largest-ever contingent for the Paralympics, with 84 athletes competing in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

The games commence on August 28 and promise to showcase the exceptional talents and dedication of India's para-athletes.

During the meeting, Mandaviya said that the Indian para-athletes have proved that any hurdle can be crossed with willpower. He added that the nation is confident that the athletes will bring laurels to the country in the Paris Paralympics.

"...This is a proud moment where we have gathered to boost the morale of our athletes and extend them best wishes. This time, we are sending our biggest-ever contingent to participate in the Paralympics. 84 of our talented athletes will represent India in the Paris Paralympics 2024. These athletes have not only shown excellence in sports but they have also proven that any hurdle can be crossed with willpower, dedication and hard work. I am delighted to say that 50% of these athletes are participating in the Paralympics for the first time. It is also a matter of pride for us that Indian athletes bagged 19 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics and 111 medals in the 2022 Asian Para Games, giving their best performance and creating history. We are confident that just like this, they will bring laurels to the country in Paris too..., " Mandaviya said.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India had sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall with 32 women included in the Indian contingent.

India will compete in three new sports - para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held in Paris 2024.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games with the country winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor