PM Modi lauds Indian contingent for their "stellar performance" in Asian Games on day 12

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the Indian contingent for their "stellar performance" at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on day 12.

India won five medals - three gold, one silver and one bronze - on Thursday, extending the record tally to 86 at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

PM lauded the performance of Indian archers for winning the gold medal in the Compound event.

The trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar sealed the gold after beating Republic of Korea's Jaehoon Joo, Jaewon Yang, and Jongho Kim by 230-235.

"Indian Archers all the way! Proud of our Men's Archery team for winning the Gold Medal in the Compound event! @archer_abhishek, Ojas Pravin Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar, it was a stellar performance all the way. Amazing indeed! Best wishes for their future endeavours," PM posted on X.

Prime Minister also congratulated Saurav Ghosal for winning silver and said the ace Indian squash player's fantastic display of skill and determination in the gold medal match made the victory possible.

Ghosal on Thursday clinched a silver medal in the Squash Men's Singles.

"Hats off to our champion player @SauravGhosal for winning the Silver Medal in the Squash Men's Singles event. His fantastic display of skill and determination in the game made this possible. This podium finish is a testament to his unwavering commitment and discipline," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bagged a gold medal in Hangzhou.

"Kudos to our Squash Mixed Doubles team for clinching the Gold Medal at the Asian Games. Congratulations to @DipikaPallikal and @sandhu_harinder for this phenomenal victory. My best wishes to them for their future endeavours," PM also tweeted.

