PM Modi lauds Paris Paralympic athletes following their brilliant performaces

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Paralympic Games medal winners Yogesh Kathuniya, Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, and Rakesh Kumar and congratulated them for their brilliant performances at the ongoing marquee event.

After the day's programmes in Brunei's Darussalam on Tuesday, PM Modi called our Paralympic champions and congratulated them.

The first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Yogesh Kathuniya bagged the silver in the men's Discus Throw F56 final. It is his second consecutive Paralympic silver.

Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the Bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a 156-155 win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.

India javelin thrower Sumit Antil reigned supreme and successfully defended his gold at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw on Monday.

Indian para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj once again settled for a silver at the Paris Paralympics, just like in Tokyo three years ago.

Other than these medals, India clinched many more in the ongoing mega event.

Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan clinched a bronze medal in the women's SH6 category at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. She defeated Indonesia's Rina Marlina 21-14 and 21-6 on Monday and got her first-ever medal at the Paralympics.

India tasted gold medal success in para-badminton after shuttler Nitesh outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics. In a game that went right down to the wire, Nitesh ousted Daniel with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 win to claim his place at the top of the podium.

Thulashi Murugesan lost the first set to China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17. In the second set, the Indian player struggled and lost the match with a scoreline of 21-10, securing a silver medal.

In the bronze medal match of the same category, Manisha Ramadass outclassed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match, securing another medal for the nation.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event. Mona Agarwal snatched the bronze medal in the same event.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol.

Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics. She got her hands on her second medal in the ongoing Paralympics in the 200m T-35 race. Preeti delivered an eye-catching performance that saw her take away the bronze medal.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

