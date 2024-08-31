PM Modi, Mandaviya laud Rubina Francis for securing Paris Paralympics bronze medal

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated para-shooter Rubina Francis for securing a bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, lauding the athlete for turning the shooting range into a "stage of glory".

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that her "exceptional focus, determination, and perseverance" have helped Rubina to get "outstanding results".

"Yet another proud moment for India as @Rubina_PLY wins a Bronze in the P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the #Paralympics2024. Her exceptional focus, determination, and perseverance have given outstanding results. #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi said on X.

On the other hand, Mandaviya also lauded Rubina for turning the shooting range into a "stage of glory". He also noted that Mandaviya is the first Indian female to secure a para-shooting medal in pistol events and only third women to win a para-shooting medal.

"Rubina Francis, you've turned the shooting range into a stage of glory! Many congratulations on securing a bronze medal in the P2 Women's 10M Air Pistol SH1 at the #Paralympics2024. What makes this victory even more special is that it makes you the 1st Indian female to win a shooting medal in Pistol events and only 3rd to win a medal in Shooting events. Your journey from practice to podium is an inspiration for all! #Cheer4Bharat," tweeted Mandaviya.

She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final of the ongoing marquee event. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points)

The Indian contingent bought 5 medals in shooting in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which included 2 gold, a silver, and two bronze in the last Olympics, which took place in Tokyo. Avani had a gold and bronze medal, Manish Narwal had a gold medal, and Singhraj Adhana had a silver and bronze medal"

Earlier in the qualification round, Rubina finished sixth in the qualification round of P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1.

She collected a total of 556 points (90, 90, 95, 92, 95, 94) in six rounds of the qualification stage.

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver medal in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race. Preethi secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor