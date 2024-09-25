PM Modi meets and congratulates Chess Olympiad winning team at his residence

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian men's and women's chess teams on Wednesday at his residence following their double gold medal at the recently concluded International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad.

In the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad, India's men's and women's teams made history, securing gold medals for the first time in their respective categories and joining the elite company of countries to have pulled off a double of gold medals in the same edition of the competition.

After winning medals at the respective events, both teams met PM Modi at his residence, where the Prime Minister interacted with the members and congratulated them for their achievements.

Earlier in the day, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to their social handle and shared a clip of the chess players who are heading to PM Modi at his residence.

"Our proud Indian #Chess teams head to meet our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi post their stupendous Gold medal victory at #ChessOlympiad2024 Super proud of you champs! Keep the India's flag flying high on the global stage," SAI wrote on X.

Russian chess icon and former world champion Garry Kasparov lauded Team India for their historic double gold medal at the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad, saying that "Vishy's children" are all grown up, referring to the next generation of Indian chess after years of dominance of Viswanathan Anand.

"A very impressive double gold achievement by India. "Vishy's children" are all grown up and chess is coming home! Two American flags on the podiums as well, worthy of note. Add Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, with no European flags." Kasparov wrote in a post on X.

India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar extended wishes to the Indian team for securing two gold medals in both the men's and women's events.

"Two Golds, One Nation! Congratulations to both our men's and women's teams for securing the first spot at the ChessOlympiad2024," Sachin wrote on X while extending wishes to the Indian team.

The Global Chess legend and Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand on Sunday congratulated Team India for claiming two gold medals in both men's and women's events in the Chess Olympiad.

Taking to his social media handle, Viswanathan Anand hailed India's women's team. He also hailed Vantika Agrawal and Divya Deshmukh for their performances in the final round.

"Congrats to India's Women's team. Great result by the whole team and captain @chessgmkunte. and a special mention to @DivyaDeshmukh05 and to @vantikachess for her performance," Anand wrote on X.

The USA secured the second spot in the men's competition and a bronze in the women's competition. Uzbekistan won the bronze in the men's competition, while Kazakhstan got silver in the women's competition.

In the final round of the tournament, India's men's team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna beat Slovenia to clinch the gold medal.

It was the wins from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi that gave India a 2-0 lead and confirmed the gold medal. Later in the final round, Praggnandhaa also won his game, and Vidit ended his bout with a draw. India defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 to seal the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev also won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

