PM Modi praises "India's pride" chess champion D Gukesh for his determination, success

New Delhi [India], December 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised world champion D Gukesh after the chess prodigy along with his family met him.

Highlighting the exceptional determination and dedication of "India's pride," the Prime Minister shared his admiration for Gukesh, whom he has been "closely interacting" with for several years.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Had an excellent interaction with chess champion and India's pride, @DGukesh! I have been closely interacting with him for a few years now, and what strikes me most about him is his determination and dedication. His confidence is truly inspiring. In fact, I recall seeing a video of his a few years ago where he had said he would become the youngest world championa prediction that has now clearly come true thanks to his own efforts."

The Prime Minister's words underscore the remarkable journey of Gukesh, who has achieved his goal of becoming the youngest world champion in chess, fulfilling a prediction he made years ago. His success is a testament to his hard work and perseverance, and he continues to inspire many with his confidence and commitment to the game.

Gukesh made history earlier this month by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match held in Singapore.

The championship, tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren.

Following his triumph, Gukesh was overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears. He described the win as the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on the game, Ding Liren said, "I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could have been better, but considering yesterday's lucky escape, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

In a heartwarming gesture, Gukesh handed over the trophy to his parents immediately after receiving it.

As per FIDE, at the end of game 13, the scores were tied at six and a half points each, with one classical game remaining. At that stage, a single move or mistake could make all the difference. The final game lasted for 68 moves.

