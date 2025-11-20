PM Modi sends heartfelt wishes to Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal ahead of their wedding

New Delhi, Nov 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his warm wishes to World Cup–winning cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal, marking a special moment for the couple ahead of their expected wedding on November 23.

His letter quickly drew wide attention — not just because of its timing, but because of the sincerity and detail woven through his words.

In his note, the Prime Minister described their union as the coming together of two accomplished journeys. He spoke of love, trust, and companionship as the pillars of a strong marriage, and wished them the grace to support each other as they grow through shared responsibilities.

Notably, Modi also referenced their wedding date — something the couple has not officially confirmed — giving the message an added sense of quiet significance.

The Prime Minister’s wishes arrived soon after Mandhana unveiled her engagement in a uniquely charming way. Instead of a formal announcement, she posted a light-hearted Instagram reel featuring her closest teammates — Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav — dancing to the 'Samjho Ho Hi Gaya' song from the famous movie 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'.

In the final frames, Mandhana flashed her engagement ring with effortless casualness, and the internet responded instantly, flooding social media with love for the couple.

Mandhana’s personal celebrations come at a time when her cricketing career has reached its brightest peak. She played a pivotal role in India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, scoring 434 runs in nine innings — the highest ever by an Indian in any single edition of a World Cup.

Her century against New Zealand and steady partnerships at the top proved essential to India's campaign. Only one player finished above her in the tournament’s run tally.

Mandhana was the top scorer as India won its maiden title in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, beating South Africa in the final.

