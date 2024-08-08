PM Modi Speaks to Indian Hockey Team, Congratulates Over Bronze Medal Victory at Paris Olympics (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on their bronze medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics during a call on Thursday, August 8. The Men in Blue secured the medal with a 2-1 victory over Spain, marking their second consecutive Olympic bronze, following their triumph at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

On Thursday, the Indian men's hockey team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, defeated Spain in the third-place playoff to win the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Harmanpreet Singh scored both goals in the 2-1 victory, securing India’s second consecutive Olympic hockey medal following their bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. ”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024

“The Olympic stage is something we have to wait a long time for, but our mindset is to come here and play to win. Sometimes the result isn’t in our favor, but it’s destiny. Our dream was gold, and there were high expectations on us. I want to say sorry for not meeting those expectations, but this medal means everything to us. For India, it’s a significant achievement to win back-to-back bronze medals,” said the Indian skipper.

