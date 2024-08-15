PM Modi supported us a lot, talked about our matches: Indian hockey star Manpreet

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh on Thursday expressed happiness after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 78th Independence Day after their successful Paris Olympics campaign, where the team won a bronze medal.

On the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi met the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Thursday.

After meeting the PM, Mandeep told ANI, "We are feeling really good after meeting PM Modi. We gifted him a hockey stick and a jersey. We are happy to meet him and he has supported us a lot. He talked to us about our matches."

#WATCH | Delhi: On meeting PM Modi, Indian Hockey Player Mandeep Singh says, "I am feeling very good after meeting PM Modi...We gifted him a hockey stick...we are very happy to meet him..." pic.twitter.com/pOOn368N6P—(@ANI) August 15, 2024

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago. The match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, was especially significant as it also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match.

Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who could not secure a medal for her country this time, also expressed happiness at meeting PM Modi, saying that the Prime Minister supports the athletes like a parent would.

"It was a very good meeting. As I could not win a medal this time (in the Paris Olympics), he motivated me a lot. He supports us just like our parents support us. It felt good," Borgohain said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On meeting PM Modi, Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain says, "It was a very good meeting...As I could not win a medal this time (in the Paris Olympics), he (PM Modi) motivated me a lot...He supports us just like our parents support us..." pic.twitter.com/CDykA351AU—(@ANI) August 15, 2024

In the quarterfinal bout, Lovlina missed out on a medal after conceding defeat against China's Li Qian in the women's 75 KG category by 4:1 in the ongoing Paris Olympics. She had secured a bronze medal in the welterweight category in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, India's Olympic medal winners were also invited as special guests at the Red Fort.

"With India's Olympic medal winners at the Ramparts of Red Fort, on the occasion of Independence Day. PM Shri @narendramodi ji invited them as special guests! #VandeMataram #IndependenceDay2024 #JaiHind," Union Minister Kiran Rijiju said in a post on X.

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

The men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

A highlight was the performance of star shooter Manu Bhaker.

The 24-year-old became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Manu narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he stood at the podium with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who made his Olympic debut, secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

