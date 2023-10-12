PM Modi to inaugurate 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session on October 14 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The 141st IOC Session, being held in India, embodies the nation's dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence. It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among the various sports-related stakeholders.

The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and other members of IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

Notably, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach today chaired the Executive board meeting of the IOC that was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

Today the Executive Board of the IOC decided to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with immediate effect. The decision was taken after the ROC decided to include the regional sports organisation of Ukraine (Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) as its member, as per IOC.

The ROC will no longer be entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee. The IOC reserves the right to decide on the participation of individual neutral athletes with Russian passport at the Paris Olympics 2022.

Additionally, the IOC Executive Board today confirmed that in the lead-up to Paris2024, 464 athletes will compete in the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai and Budapest, an important step in determining which athletes qualify in BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing, blending sport, art, music, and culture.

The IOC Executive Board also accepted 3 applications for change of nationality; Maxine Esteban, Fencing - Philippines to Ivory Coast; Saeid Mollaei, Judo - Mongolia to Azerbaijan; Campbell Wright, Biathlon - New Zealand to USA, as per IOC.

