PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for Paris Paralympics, asks 140 cr Indians to cheer for it

New Delhi, Aug 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the 140 crore Indians to wish and support the 84-member contingent that will be representing India in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, which started on Wednesday.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has selected its largest contingent to take part in the Paralympic Games in Paris and is hoping to surge past the country's best-ever medal haul of 19 achieved in the previous edition held in Tokyo.

"140 crore Indians wish our contingent at the Paris #Paralympics 2024 the very best," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

"The courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation. Everyone is rooting for their success. #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi said in his post.

Earlier, a few days back the Prime Minister had met members of the contingent online and wished them the best, inspiring them to go for medals in Paris.

The Indian contingent for the mega event will launch its historical campaign in Paris on Thursday with action starting in badminton, archery and table tennis.

India's archers, shuttlers and paddlers will get into action on the opening day of competition, getting through the preliminary rounds.

In his address to the athletes a few days back, the Prime Minister said India's medal count in the Paralympic Games has multiplied since the 2012 London Games when the country won only one medal (a silver in men's high jump by H.N. Girisha).

"We won four medals in 2016, including two gold medals, and in Tokyo, India won 19 medals -- five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals, which is our best performance in Paralympics so far. I am confident that you all will put in your best efforts in Paris and win a lot of medals," the Prime Minister had said.

