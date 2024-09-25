PM Modi witnesses Bullet Chess clash between R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi at his residence

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a game of bullet chess between two members of India's 45th Chess Olympiad-winning team, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, during a visit by the Indian men's and women's chess teams to his residence on Wednesday.

In the recently concluded Chess Olympiad, India's men's and women's teams made history by securing gold medals for the first time in their respective categories, joining the elite ranks of countries to have achieved a double gold in the same edition of the competition.

Following this remarkable achievement, PM Modi met the Indian men's and women's chess teams at his residence on Wednesday to celebrate their success at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad.

The Prime Minister shared a video on his official social media of Praggnanandhaa and Arjun playing bullet chess, captioning it: "Bullet Chess by two Grandmasters. Incredible! India's chess future is very bright."

In the men's competition, the USA secured second place, with Uzbekistan winning bronze. In the women's competition, Kazakhstan claimed the silver medal, and the USA took bronze.

In the final round of the tournament, the Indian men's teamcomprising D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishnadefeated Slovenia to clinch the gold medal. Victories from Gukesh and Arjun gave India a 2-0 lead, securing the gold. Praggnanandhaa later won his game, and Vidit drew his, resulting in a 3.5-0.5 win for India.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's teamfeaturing Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdevalso won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5. Harika, Divya, and Vantika won their respective matches in the final round, while Vaishali drew her game against Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

