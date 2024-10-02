PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, speak of getting emotional after eat Churma made by her

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional after eating churma made by the double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, and wrote a letter thanking her for the dish.

PM Modi met Neeraj Chopra during the visit of Jamica's Prime Minister to India. During this meet-up, he got a chance to eat churma made by Saroj Devi.

"Respected Saroj Devi Ji, Respectful greetings! I hope you are healthy, safe, and happy. Yesterday I got the opportunity to meet brother Neeraj during the visit of the Prime Minister of Jamaica to India. My happiness increased further during the discussions with him when he gave me delicious churma made by you," Modi wrote in a letter to Neeraj Chopra's mother.

Further, the Prime Minister stated that after eating the churma, he got emotional and remembered his mother.

"Today after eating this churma, I could not stop myself from writing a letter to you. Brother Neeraj often talks to me about this churma, but today after eating it I became emotional. This gift filled with your immense love and affection reminded me of my mother. Mother is the form of power, affection and dedication. It is a coincidence that I have received this prasad of mother a day before the festival of Navratri. I fast during these 9 days of Navratri. In a way, this churma of yours has become my main food before my fast," PM Modi added.

PM Modi concluded by saying that this churma will gave him strength to serve the nation for the next nine days in the same manner by which Neeraj gets strength to perform in his competitions.

"Just as the food prepared by you gives brother Neeraj the energy to win medals for the country. Similarly, this churma will give me the strength to serve the nation for the next 9 days. On this occasion of the Shakti festival Navratri, I assure you and the women power of the country that I will continue to work with more dedication to make the resolution of a developed India a reality. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" PM Modi concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor