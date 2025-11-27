PM Narendra Modi hosts World Cup winning blind women's team

New Delhi, Nov 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team, winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup, at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg here on Wednesday.

Indian team made history by winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, beating Nepal by seven wickets in the final.

The PM was greeted with the World Cup trophy along with all the players and coaching staff. PM was seen interacting with the captain of Indian team Deepika and other players also offering them sweet with his own hand.

The team’s success marked a perfect campaign, with India remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, demonstrating complete dominance.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 in their 20 overs. The chase was nothing short of clinical as India surpassed the target in just 12.1 overs with 47 balls to spare. Khula Sharir emerged as the stand-out performer, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls, including four boundaries, to guide India home comfortably.

In the semi-final, India secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over Australia, while Nepal advanced to the final by narrowly defeating Pakistan in the other last-four encounter.

En route to their title win, India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets, Australia by 209 runs, Nepal by 85 runs, the United States by 10 wickets, and Pakistan by 8 wickets in the group stage to progress to the semi-final, where they beat Australia by 9 wickets before eventually defeating Nepal by 7 wickets in the final.

India’s emphatic title run not only highlights their consistency but also marks a major milestone for blind cricket, paving the way for increased recognition and growth of the sport in the coming years.

