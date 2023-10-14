PM to inaugurate 141st IOC session today in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre on Saturday in Mumbai.

"Leaving for Mumbai, where I will be addressing the 141st IOC session. India is delighted to host this prestigious gathering, which will deepen our connect with the Olympics movement," he posted on X before departing for Mumbai.

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years.

The IOC's 86th session was last held in New Delhi in 1983. The session will also be attended by president of the IOC Thomas Bach and other members of IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association, official sources said.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Important decisions regarding the future of Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. The 141st IOC session, being held in India, embodies the nation's dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence. It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among the various sports related stakeholders.

