PM to interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2022 on 10th October

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2022 at around 4:30 PM on 10th October 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi.

The programme is an endeavour by the Prime Minister to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Games 2022 and to motivate them for future competitions. India won a total of 107 medals, including 28 gold medals in Asian Games 2022. This is India's best performance in the Asian Games in terms of total number of medals won.

The program will be attended by the athletes of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations, along with officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

India finished in fourth position on the Asian Games medal table with its best-ever medal tally of 107 medals. Many athletes made the games memorable with their performances.

Lovlina Borgohain, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist in boxing, clinched a silver medal in the Women's 75kg category, earning her a spot at the Paris Olympics in 2024. She became the second Indian female boxer to reach the gold medal bout at the Asian Games.

Kishore Jena's remarkable javelin throw of 87.54 meters earned him a silver medal, solidifying his position as India's second-best javelin thrower after Neeraj Chopra. Jena has improved his personal best seven times in 2023. His personal best was 78.05m before this year.

Young shooting prodigy Palak Gulia achieved a historic double by winning gold in the women's 10m air pistol event and securing a silver medal as part of the 10m air pistol women's team. She became the youngest Indian shooter to medal in this edition and the first Indian woman ever to win gold in the 10m air pistol individual event.

India completely dominated the athletics events in this Asiad with 29 medals comprising six golds, 14 silvers, and nine bronzes - which is India's best-ever tally since the inaugural edition in 1951 in athletics.

Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh ended India's 25-year medal drought in the Men's 10,000m event with a remarkable 2-3 finish, both setting new personal bests. These were India's first medals in the event after Gulab Chand's bronze at the 1998 Bangkok Asiad. Both athletes also etched new personal bests in a scintillating display.

Jyothi Yarraji displayed exceptional resilience by winning a silver medal in the Women's 100m hurdles, overcoming the challenges of a false start claim to secure India's first-ever medal in this event.

Mohammad Afsal secured a silver medal in the Men's 800m, while Jinson Johnson returned to winning ways with a bronze in the Men's 1500m event, becoming the first Indian male athlete to medal in multiple editions of the Asian Games in the 1500m event.

Dhruv Kapila in badminton and Simranjeet Kaur in archery contributed significantly to their respective team events, with India winning its first-ever silver in men's badminton and securing a bronze in women's recurve archery. Tushar Shelke was also a part of the men's recurve team that won silver after beating Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

The Indian delegation wrapped their 19th Asian Games journey with 107 medals, finishing the continental meet with the largest-ever medal haul after 20 days of intense, glory-filled competition.

The Indian contingent bagged a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best, set at 2018 Jakarta.

