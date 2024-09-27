Police rubbishes Bangla fan's claim of assault in Kanpur, says he is in India on medical visa

Kanpur, Sep 27 The opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium here was marked not only by cricketing action but also by a controversial incident involving a passionate Bangladeshi supporter, who goes by the name Tiger Roby.

Roby, who dons a tiger costume to represent Bangla Tigers, the nickname of the National Team, claimed he was mistreated while attempting to cheer for his team from the C Block balcony, an area that has been closed to spectators due to safety concerns.

However, several Bangladeshi journalists covering the Test series expressed scepticism about Roby’s allegations, indicating that he often sensationalises issues for attention. “He is a regular offender and does this often,” commented one journalist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

This journalist revealed that Roby had travelled to India on a medical visa, which he had obtained for treatment related to his health issues.

“He was uttering vulgar abuses to Indian cricketers, especially Mohammad Siraj, in Chennai but no one knew the language (Bengali). People did nothing, but here in Kanpur people know the language," said a Bangladeshi journalist on condition of anonymity.

Prior to the Test in Kanpur, police confirmed that Roby had visited a local hospital a day before the match as he was suffering from dehydration and loose motions. This history of health concerns raised questions about his condition during the match, with some speculating whether his prior illness may have triggered his latest health woes.

A video released by the local police in the late evening showed Ruby suddenly sitting on the road with a hand on his stomach. He was struggling to get up when police personnel standing nearby came to his help.

Police also said that they would further investigate the matter and if Roby is found to be causing mischief, he might get deported to Bangladesh.

A source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dismissed Roby as a “sensationalist,” suggesting that he has a history of making inflammatory claims. The BCCI official told IANS that in the first Test in Chennai, he had similarly alleged that local fans were “abusing” him, despite admitting that he did not understand Tamil.

IANS understands that Roby was the only fan on the balcony, and he later sought medical attention, complaining of being “beaten” up.

Police sources confirmed to IANS that Roby was taken to Regency Hospital for treatment after his allegations. “As he complained about suffering blows, we sent him to the hospital,” a police official informed. The authorities indicated they would review CCTV footage from the stadium to check the veracity of Roby's allegations.

