Polish kabaddi players gear up for Global Pravasi Women's League in India following PM Modi's visit

Warsaw [Poland], August 26 : Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the connection between Poland and India through the indigenous sport of Kabaddi, Polish players set to compete in the upcoming Global Pravasi Women's Kabaddi League (GPKL) in India have expressed great enthusiasm about their participation.

Last week, PM Modi was in Poland to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During his keynote address, he mentioned Kabaddi as a common thread between the nations.

"We are connected through the game of Kabaddi. This game reached Poland through India, and they have taken it to great heights. Poland is going to host the Kabaddi Championship for the first time. I want to wish their team good luck," PM Modi said in his address.

India is poised to host the inaugural Global Pravasi Women's Kabaddi League (GPKL), a groundbreaking tournament set to take place in the National Capital Region. This event will bring together female Kabaddi players from over 15 countries in its first season, with Poland being one of the prominent participants.

Polish players have consistently expressed gratitude to India for introducing Kabaddi to their nation.

Kanthi D Suresh, President of HIPSA, the main body behind organising the GPKL, confirmed the participation of women players from Poland alongside those from other European countries. She emphasised the goal of reaching participation from 40 countries, which is a mandatory requirement for Olympic inclusion.

During his visit, PM Modi also met Michal Spiczko, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, and Anna Kalbarczyk, Board Member of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, in Warsaw.

The meeting with PM Modi had a significant impact, with Michal Spiczko expressing the view that India should consider bidding for the Olympic Games in 2036 and voicing his desire to see Kabaddi included.

GPKL also aims to promote Kabaddi on the international stage, serving as a major step towards its inclusion in the Olympic Games and supporting India's bid to host the Summer Games in 2036.

The Global Pravasi Women's Kabaddi League will feature teams from over 15 countries in its first season. Athletes from diverse backgrounds, including nations like England, Poland, Argentina, Canada, and Italy, have expressed their desire to participate. The organisers are ensuring representation from all continents, with each of the six teams featuring players from at least three continents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor