Ponting calls Stokes-led England 'the best team in this century' for Ashes

Perth, Nov 12 Ahead of the five-match Ashes starting on November 21, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has hailed the Ben Stokes-led England team as the best side the visitors have sent out in this century.

Since arriving in Perth last week, England have been largely muted about their Ashes build-up, and will play just one warm-up match against England Lions side before the series begins.

"This build up started years ago. It happens the same way every time a series comes around. Some of the ex-Ashes combatants have started as well with Stuart Broad and Dave Warner kicking things off. There’s probably more this time.

"England are talking themselves up more; they’re confident coming to Australia with the group of players they've got and fair enough, this is the best team they’ve had probably this century. Their balance, experience, fast bowling attack looks well suited to conditions. It’s such an exciting time for fans around the world,” said Ponting on SEN Radio.

England haven’t won an Ashes series in Australia since 2010/11 triumph. Moreover, they haven’t won an opening Test in Australia since 1986. But with Stokes and Brendon McCullum at the helm, Ponting feels something different is on offer from the visitors’.

"If you break it down, this whole Bazball phenomenon, the way they play their cricket is about Brendan putting a group together that can play in Australia. I don’t think it’s been about anything other than winning in Australia. They have to turn history upside down.

"They only have four Test wins in Australia this century. They have a lot on the line. That’s what makes this series so interesting. We know how England want to play, we know how Australia do play. The two different ways coming together in Perth will be unbelievable," he added.

From an Australian perspective, the spotlight remains on Australia’s choice of opening partner for Usman Khawaja. Ponting has thrown his weight behind Jake Weatherald, insisting that both the series and Australia’s long-term plans would benefit from his inclusion at the top of the order.

"We think it’s not settled, we don’t know what the players know. It could have been settled a long time ago. If I was Australia I wouldn’t be saying anything either. It’s become clearer to me in recent days. There was a lot of backing for Weatherald, they love his method and the fact that he scores quickly.”

"His two dismissals this week was playing very aggressive shots so it looks He might have been given the role to go out and be the one to put the pressure on the England opening bowlers."

"That being the case the uncertainty is around Beau. The fly in the ointment is the fact Webster got five yesterday. If he does miss out, he will be unlucky. Marnus has knocked the door down,” concluded Ponting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor