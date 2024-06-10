Portland Track Festival 2024: India's Gulveer Singh makes national record in men's 5000m event

Portland [US], June 10 : Indian athlete Gulveer Singh made the national record in the men's 5000m event at the ongoing Portland Track Festival 2024 on Monday.

Gulveer clocked 13:18.92 and ended the race in second place in the men's elite 5000m race just below USA's Dylan Jacobs who set a time of 13:18.18. While Kenya's Wesley Kiptoo clocked 13:21.77 and finished in third place.

Currently, the Indian athlete also holds the national record for men's 10,000m event.

Earlier, the national record was held by Avinash Sable with a time of 13:19.30, which he set at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023.

Sable, earlier on Monday, took part in the 5000m event at the Portland Track Festival but failed to end the race. India's Kartik Kumar came in the 17th place after he clocked 13:41.07.

Indian athletes are yet to breach the Paris 2024 Olympic entry standard of 13:05.00 for the men's 5000m event.

Meanwhile, in the women's 5000m race, Ankita Dhyani ended her race in 15:35.06 to secure the 15th place. While Netherlands' Sifan Hassan held the top spot after she finished the race in 14:43.85.

On the other hand, Sanjivani Jadhav came second after she completed the race in 15:31.60. USA's Claire Green secured the top spot with a 15:30.46 time. While the People's Republic of China's Xiu Zhen Ma (15:31.86) came third.

On Sunday, Sable clocked 8:21.85 to finish second in what was his first 3000m steeplechase race of the 2024 athletics season. India's Sanjivani Jadhav won the women's 10,000m event while Parul Chaudhary finished third in the women's 3000m steeplechase race.

