PR Sreejesh cheers on Ahmedabad Defenders’ debut on Global Volleyball Stage

Bengaluru, Dec 6 Indian men's hockey veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was in attendance to witness the awe-inspiring action at the opening day of Men's Volleyball Club World Championship here in Bengaluru.

He showed his support for the Ahmedabad Defenders as they represented India for the first time at the ongoing Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023. The Ahmedabad Defenders played their first match of the campaign against Brazilian club, Minas Tenis Clube (Itambe Minas).

Speaking at the historic occasion, Sreejesh said, "This is a great opportunity for Indian players and a moment of pride for Indian volleyball, to play against the best in the world. If we want to win at the highest levels such as Asian Games and Olympics, this is the level we need to compete at. Our players can gain tremendous exposure from this experience and will surely emerge as better players."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor