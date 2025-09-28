Praggnanandhaa shows off chess moves at Grand Chess Tour Finals exhibition in Sao Paulo

New Delhi, Sep 28 As the Grand Chess Tour 2025 Finals begins on Sunday at the World Trade Center in Sao Paulo, India Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa showed some of his chess moves in the exhibition.

Praggnanandhaa's recent achievements include finishing as runner-up at the 2025 Sinquefield Cup, which earned him a place in the Grand Chess Tour Final in Brazil.

"Had a great time at the alternative simultaneous exhibition here at Sao Paulo Grand Chess Tour! All the players joined in and played a few moves each. Indeed a fun and different experience over the board," Praggnanandha shared on X.

Pragg will face Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, and Fabiano Caruana (USA) will be up against Levon Aronian (USA). Praggnanandhaa and Caruana will get the white pieces in the first Classical game. They will swap colours in the Rapid and Blitz matches. Each semi-final comprises two classical, two rapid, and four blitz games.

"It's going ot be an exciting event with all three formats... I have followed GCT Finals in the past, and it's going to be a challenge. I'm looking forward to it, as this is what I was hoping for at the start of the tour; to be here in Sao Paulo and fight for the top spot. The field is extremely strong as usual with the top three guys who are really experienced. I have played all three formats for lot of years...," Pragg said on Sunday.

All matches will be played to full completion, even if the outcome is already decided. Each match will have a maximum of 28 points.

Legendary World Champion Garry Kasparov and Alexandre Fonseca, CEO of Superbet Brazil, made the ceremonial first moves on stage at the Grand Chess Tour Finals opening ceremony.

