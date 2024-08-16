'Prakash Sir took my phone away during matches', Lakshya Sen reveals to PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 16 Lakshya Sen, the rising Indian badminton star, revealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that coach, Prakash Padukone, had confiscated his phone during his entire Olympic competition in Paris.

PM Modi met and felicitated India's Paris Olympics athletes on Independence Day at his residence, where Sen reflected on his experience at the Paris Olympics and shared insights into the challenges and cherisable moments he encountered during his debut at the Games.

He revealed that he had long matches right from the start, which required intense focus. Despite the demands of the competition, athletes made time to socialise, often having dinner and meeting other international athletes.

"It was a big thing to share a dining room with some of them," Sen remarked, emphasising the meeting with other athletes.

He admitted, "As a first-time Olympian, I was nervous during my initial matches, especially with the pressure of performing in front of a massive crowd. However, as the tournament progressed, I regained confidence and settled into my game.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Sen’s performance, reminding him, “You are from ‘Devbhumi,’ and you are a celebrity now.” The Prime Minister’s words highlighted the pride of the nation in Sen’s achievements, even without a medal.

In response, Sen shared a behind-the-scenes story, mentioning that coach Prakash (Padukone) took his phone during his matches to help him stay focused. "Prakash Sir had taken away my phone during the matches, and said you won't get it until the matches are over."

Sen, made history as the first Indian shuttler to reach the semifinals in men's badminton at the Olympics. He topped his group with victories over top players like Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16.

He also stunned Chou Tien-chen in the quarterfinals. But he fell short of bagging his maiden Olympics medal after losing to world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinal.

Reflecting on the overall support he received, Sen expressed, "It was heartbreaking, coming so close to a win but falling short in the end."

PM Modi then offered words of encouragement to a shuttler from Almora, stating, “It would have been great if you came back with a medal, but still, you played well. But, people watch with excitement, not just from abroad, but children in our country are inspired by how well you played in the Olympics."

Sen concluded by expressing his determination to continue improving his game, practising hard, and serving as an inspiration to young badminton players in India.

