Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eye glory at Australian Para Badminton International

New Delhi, Oct 19 India’s para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam are set to showcase their talent at the Australian Para Badminton International 2025. The tournament will feature top players from across the region, with both athletes competing in Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles events.

Sukant Kadam, currently World No.1 in Men’s Singles SL4, comes into the tournament in excellent form following a year of consistent podium finishes at international events. Sukant has won multiple medals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships and continental tournaments, cementing his position as one of India’s leading para-badminton players.

Pramod Bhagat, a 5-time World Champion and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist, arrives in Melbourne with strong momentum after winning triple gold at the 1st Abia Para Badminton International 2025. With numerous medals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, Asian Para Games, and other major tournaments, Bhagat remains one of India’s most decorated para-athletes.

On his preparations, Bhagat said, “Every tournament is an opportunity to push my limits. I am confident of putting up a strong performance in Australia and look forward to making India proud once again.”

Sukant Kadam added, “Being World No.1 is a proud moment, but it also comes with greater responsibility. My focus now is on the Australian Para Badminton International, and I am determined to deliver my best performance for India.”

With their outstanding achievements and current form, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam are expected to be strong contenders at the Australian Para Badminton International 2025 (October 21–25), further underlining India’s growing dominance in global para-badminton.

