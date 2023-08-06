Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam storm into finals of 4 Nations Para Badminton International tournament

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat made it to the finals of singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles of the ongoing 4 Nations Para-Badminton International tournament, while Sukant Kadam has reached the finals of Men’s Doubles along with his partner Pramod Bhagat.

The Padma Shri Awardee was in full swing today as he defeated India’s Kumar Nitesh in straight sets. The king of badminton Pramod Bhagat had all the answers to Nitesh’s questions and overcame him in 35 minutes.

Now the shuttler will face England’s Daniel Bethell in the finals. In Mixed Doubles, Pramod along with his partner Manisha Ramadass defeated India’s Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Joshi in straight sets.

The final score read 21-12 and 21-19 and will now face Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila. In men’s doubles, the world no 1 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated the Indian pair of Kuma Nitesh and Tarun in straight sets. The match lasted 26 minutes and the final score read 21-19 and 21-12 and will now face India’s Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar.

On the other hand, Sukant showcased a brilliant double’s game with Pramod Bhagat securing his place in the finals but went down in semifinals fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in singles. Sukant won the first game comfortably with a score of 21-7 but couldn’t capitalize on it. Fredy came back strongly to win the next 2 sets with the scores of 21-15 and 21-16.

